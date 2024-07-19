Two more charged with DPD driver's murder

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Aurman Singh, aged 23, died when he was set upon by a gang of men in Berwick Avenue on Monday, August 21.

Five men have already been jailed for his killing.

Now detectives investigating the murder of Aurman Singh have charged two more men in connection with the death.

Sehakdeep Singh, aged 23, and Sehajpal Singh, aged 25, both of Hohenzell in Austria were charged yesterday (Thursday 18 July) with murder.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court today.

In April, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton; Shivdeep Singh, 27, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 25, also of Greenfield Road; Jagdeep Singh, 23, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley were all found guilty of the murder of Aurman Singh and jailed for life.

A fifth man, Sukhmandeep Singh, 24, of Peterborough, was found guilty of manslaughter and given 10 years.