All the best splash parks nearby as region braces for heatwave

The Met Office forecast for the Black Country over the next few days promises plenty of sunny spells and much warmer weather than we have had – today, we will see highs of 23C (73.4F) and a warm night with a minimum temperature of 12C (53.6F).

On Friday, temperatures are expected to reach 28C.

Sunny fun at Walsall Arboretum. Chris and Ava Curran

In those temperatures, running around an outdoor water park seems the right thing to do. Luckily, we have some great parks and splash pads nearby.

Don't forget your sun cream!

East Park, Wolverhampton

The East Park play area last year underwent a huge transformation following a £600,000 investment by Wolverhampton Council.