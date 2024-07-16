Appeal launched to help find wanted man

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Midlands Police has launched the appeal and released an image of Anthony Nelson as part of the appeal to find the 40-year-old from Sandwell, who is wanted for a breach of crown court bail offences.

The force has asked that if anyone has any information about his whereabouts or sees him, they should call 999 immediately.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Anthony Nelson?

"The 40-year-old from Sandwell is wanted for a breach of crown court bail offences.

"If you see Anthony ring 999 immediately quoting crime reference number 20/626849/24."