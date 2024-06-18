'Your memory will stay alive through our charity work' – Heartbroken siblings of drink drive crash victim set up foundation in his name

The foundation was launched after a GoFundMe page was set up after his death last year and raised over £13,000 within days.

The 26-year-old's eight siblings decided to set up Hasme's Helping Hands to ensure his memory is not forgotten.

The foundation held a fundraising football tournament in Birmingham as Hamse was an avid Manchester United fan which raised over £3,000 for communities who need water wells in Libya.

Hamse's elder brother Nagiib said: "We established a foundation dedicated to doing good in his name.