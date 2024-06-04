Two men charged over theft of Audi recovered within an hour of being stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

They were alerted to an Audi being stolen in Park Hill Road, Harborne at just before 1.50am on Monday morning.

Traffic officers spotted the stolen vehicle around 20 minutes later - but it made off - before coming to a stop in Merrivale Road, Bearwood.

A 40-year-old man was arrested and he has since been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and driving offences including failing to stop and dangerous driving.

George Humphries, of no fixed abode, was remanded to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today.

A 38-year-old man was also detained nearby and has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and going equipped for theft. He has been bailed to appear before magistrates next month.