When and where Sandwell Council warm places will be open this week

There was a good turnout on Boxing Day at Smethwick Central Library and Central Library West Bromwich, the latter of which was also open on Christmas Day.

At Smethwick, 140 people came in during the six hours of opening and staff and volunteers handed out 10 warm packs with items such as a hot water bottle, blanket and cup a soup, with four junior packs given out. An arts and crafts session was also held for the children.

The Warm Spaces programme was set up around five weeks ago in response to the cost of living crisis and to give people who are looking for relief from having to heat their homes for the day or just want a cup of tea and a welcoming friendly face a place to go.

Leader of Sandwell Council Kerrie Carmichael, who was at Smethwick yesterday said: "We decided to keep venues open over the Christmas period which can be a particularly tough time for some people and the response at Smethwick and West Bromwich yesterday was excellent.

“We’re doing everything we can to reach people with information to help them cope with the increases we’re all seeing in energy, food and other bills.

Manager of Smethwick Library Julie McKirdy said it had become a real community hub during the past year or so when more and more people were struggling.

She said: "My view is that we should never close if we can help it, we should be more than just a library and we are. From people coming in for Your Local Pantry on a Wednesday when you can get food cheaply to the Warm Spaces groups, we are here to help people and be a resource for them to get help and information and a friendly ear."

Warm Spaces are open today (Tuesday) at West Bromwich, Oldbury, Smethwick and Blackheath libraries and the programme continues all over Christmas,

Thursday, December 28

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am-4pm

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - 10am-4pm

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - 10am-4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am-4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am-4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am-4pm

Friday, December 29

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am-4pm

Blackheath Library, 145 High Street, Blackheath, B65 0EA - 10am-4pm

Glebefields Library, St Marks Road, Tipton, DY4 0SZ - 10am-4pm

Oldbury Library, Sandwell Council House, Freeth Street, B69 3DB - 10am-4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 10am-4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am-4pm

Saturday, December 30

All libraries are open their normal Saturday opening hours.

Sunday, December 31 (New Year's Eve)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am-4pm

Smethwick Library, High Street, Smethwick, B66 1AA - 12pm-4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am-4pm

Monday, January 1 2024 (New Year's Day)

Central Library, High Street, West Bromwich, B70 8DZ - 10am-4pm

Wednesbury Library, Walsall Street, Wednesbury, WS10 9EH - 10am-4pm