Bikers will rev up to remember Ryan

The 'Ride for Justice...Ride for Ryan' event will start tomorrow from The Widders Pub in Cradley, with bikers from groups across the Midlands riding to Quatford, near Bridgnorth in his memory.

It will mark seven years since Ryan, who lived in Quarry Bank, was stabbed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub at the age of 24.

The first ride a year later in 2018 saw around 300 riders gather in support and Jason Connon, the spokesman for the Justice for Ryan campaign said at least that number is expected tomorrow and probably more.

The riders will set off in convoy from The Widders Pub in Barracks Lane, Cradley and make their way through Lye cross on the A458 to Stourbridge where they will do five laps of the ring road before making their way to the High Street for a minutes pause outside the former Chicago's nightclub where Ryan died.

They will then follow the Bridgnorth Road past Stourbridge Rugby Club to the Stewponey Junction and proceed on the main A454 before turning off on the A442 towards Quatford for a reception and breakfast at the Food Stop Cafe which is a well known venue for the biking fraternity.

Back at the Widders, a fun day will be held including a DJ, live bands and a bouncy castle as well as family entertainment – donations to the fund will be collected at the pub and along the route.

Jason said a new investigation into Ryan's death was progressing and they were liaising with the police. They were also meeting new Stourbridge MP Cat Eccles today (Friday) to update her on the campaign

He said: "This bike ride has become a successful annual event which raises money for the campaign, keeps it in the public spotlight and also remembers a fine young man who had his whole life ahead of him only for it to be taken away tragically.

"No parent should have to go through what Ryan’s parents are currently going through. Justice needs to be done but the re-investigation is progressing and the West Midlands Police will shortly be releasing a new video appeal to the public.

"Saturday's event though will be a celebration of Ryan's life by hundreds of bikers, supporters of the campaign and his family. who will gather together and enjoy the day in his memory.

"It will be poignant of course when we stop to mark his death at the former Chicago's but we hope people will come here with fond memories of him."

The bike ride will be fully stewarded by an independent company and will start from The Widders, Barrack Lane, Cradley at around 10.45 before reaching Stourbridge for 11am