Police review puts forward 18 recommendations over Ryan Passey killing probe

Ryan Passey

Ryan, from Quarry Bank, was knifed to death in a Stourbridge nightclub in 2017 but Kobe Murray walked free from court despite admitting stabbing him.

His family, who have been on a quest for justice ever since, have now received a major boost following the conclusion of an independent police review into the investigation of Ryan's death.

The review was conducted by West Yorkshire Police and examined the work of West Midlands Police, the original investigative force.

It has put forward 18 recommendations, some of which relate to new lines of inquiry and opportunities afforded by advances in investigation methods.

Ryan's family are due to meet West Midlands Police in the coming days to discuss how the recommendations will be taken forward.

The family said in a statement: "We would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their work in helping the family achieve justice for Ryan.

"After years of being ignored and frustrated by West Midlands Police and the Crown Prosecution Service, we will welcome a positive meeting with West Midland Police to continue our quest for justice for Ryan.

"We would like to thank the public and Suzanne Webb MP for all their continued support."

Ms Webb, who has backed the family's campaign, said: "I would like to thank West Yorkshire Police for the methodical way it has looked at the original investigation in the tragic death of Ryan.

"Myself and the Passey family were shown the report with 18 recommendations for West Midlands Police to look at. I urge the force to consider them carefully and quickly.

"West Midlands Police must ensure no stone is left unturned so that we can finally look towards justice for Ryan six years after he lost his life so young.

"I commend the Passey family for the dignity with which they have constantly sought out justice. They remain an inspiration to many and they have my full support. I will continue to help them in any way I can."

A talented footballer with Wrens Nest FC, Ryan was just 24 when he was stabbed to death in the old Chicago's nightclub.

Following a trial in 2018, a jury found Kobe Murray – who later changed his name to Kareem Gayle – not guilty of both murder and manslaughter after accepting his argument that he acted in self-defence.