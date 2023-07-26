Dudley residents urged to have their say on site of former landmark building

A consultation inviting people to have their say on plans for the derelict former Cavendish House site in Dudley town centre has been launched.

The former site of Cavendish House near Dudley town centre
The former Portersfield site – located near the bus station, with views of the town’s historic castle – could be set to benefit from a multi-million-pound private investment.

Plans could include a significant housing development on the brownfield site, easing pressure on the green belt, as well as improving walking and cycling facilities.

Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley said: "After a number of high-level discussions with prospective investors, we’re now in a position to move forward and ask residents about plans for the Portersfield site.

Cavendish House was demolished in 2020

"The regeneration of this Dudley town centre land could create hundreds of homes, provide exciting new leisure opportunities and create up to 500 jobs supporting the local economy.

"Dudley Council is committed to driving investment and economic regeneration for our town centres, and we continue to focus our housing developments on the borough’s brownfield sites."

The consultation into the plans is now live at regeneratingdudley.org.uk/portersfield-consultation, with the consultation closing on Wednesday, September 20.

