Plans to save Dudley's 200-year-old 'wishing tree' unveiled

L-R Thomas Weaver, warden at Saltwells National Nature Reserve, Les Drinkwater from the Friends group, Councillor Shaz Saleem and Marion Drinkwater from the Friends Group

Dudley Council is working with the Friends of Saltwells Nature Reserve to preserve the life of what is known to locals as the wishing tree, a western red cedar.

The 200-year-old tree sits on the piece of land at Saltwells National Nature Reserve, which has recently come back into the council’s ownership.

The tree has sustained damage over recent years and also suffered from a number of arson attacks.

Councillor Shaz Saleem, cabinet member for highways and public realm, said: "We know the wishing tree is thought highly of in the local community and many generations have fond memories of climbing it as a child.

"It has been standing for more than 200 years and we want to keep it that way for as long as possible.

"The reality is that half of the tree has died, which is why we need to cut it back and give the living half the best chance of survival.

"As we plan to cordon off the tree, it will prevent people climbing on it in future. I know this may disappoint some people but this is essential to save the tree, maintain public safety and preserve it for future generations to enjoy."

To prevent the tree sustaining any further damage, weakening, or even dying, the council plans to reduce the size of the canopy by cutting it back by one third and placing a fence around it.

It is hoped this will help it to achieve a long life, like the world’s oldest western red cedar which is 1,460 years old.

The council has consulted with the friends group, which is supportive of the plans and work will take place in the autumn.

Lucy Atherton, chair of the Friends of Saltwells Nature Reserve, said: "As custodians, we want to help the tree to thrive long into the future, for all of the nature-lovers within our wonderful community.