Grab a piece of local history as we have a spring clean

Star reporter Nick Humphreys with plaques for Shropshire and Bilston

The Shropshire Star is holding an online auction to get rid of some of the surplus items that have built up over the past decades following a sort-out at its offices in Ketley.

These clocks will be auctioned

The sale follows a similar sale of items from its sister newspaper the Express & Star.

Items range from old DVDs and VHS tapes to a forklift truck will be going under the hammer, although it is some of the historic and collectible items that will attract the most interest.

A collection of civic coats of arms, including those for Shrewsbury, Bilston, Cannock, Brierley Hill, Rowley Regis, West Bromwich, Birmingham and Wellington are among the most intriguing items.

Old sporting photographs

Old Shrewsbury Town FC, Telford United and Shropshire County Cricket Club programmes are also on sale, along with a number of old sporting photographs and scrapbooks of cuttings.

Old-fashioned wooden printing sets, signs and old adverts are also up for grabs, along with a surplus conveyor system, power generators, a screw compressor and film wrappers.

Some of the football programmes that will be on sale

Garage equipment up for sale includes a car wash, two-post lift and a spray booth.

More run-of-the-mill items include surplus office furniture, stationery and crockery.

The catalogue will be published on the website bidspotter.co.uk next week, and the items will be available for viewing by appointment at our offices in Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford and Queen Street, Wolverhampton, on May 10.