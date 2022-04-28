Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Grab a piece of local history as we have a spring clean

By Mark AndrewsDudleyPublished:

It is the perfect time to have a spring clean – and now a huge variety of items associated with your favourite newspaper are being auctioned off.

Star reporter Nick Humphreys with plaques for Shropshire and Bilston
Star reporter Nick Humphreys with plaques for Shropshire and Bilston

The Shropshire Star is holding an online auction to get rid of some of the surplus items that have built up over the past decades following a sort-out at its offices in Ketley.

These clocks will be auctioned

The sale follows a similar sale of items from its sister newspaper the Express & Star.

Items range from old DVDs and VHS tapes to a forklift truck will be going under the hammer, although it is some of the historic and collectible items that will attract the most interest.

A collection of civic coats of arms, including those for Shrewsbury, Bilston, Cannock, Brierley Hill, Rowley Regis, West Bromwich, Birmingham and Wellington are among the most intriguing items.

Old sporting photographs

Old Shrewsbury Town FC, Telford United and Shropshire County Cricket Club programmes are also on sale, along with a number of old sporting photographs and scrapbooks of cuttings.

Old-fashioned wooden printing sets, signs and old adverts are also up for grabs, along with a surplus conveyor system, power generators, a screw compressor and film wrappers.

Some of the football programmes that will be on sale

Garage equipment up for sale includes a car wash, two-post lift and a spray booth.

Old football programmes are among the items on offer

More run-of-the-mill items include surplus office furniture, stationery and crockery.

The catalogue will be published on the website bidspotter.co.uk next week, and the items will be available for viewing by appointment at our offices in Waterloo Road, Ketley, Telford and Queen Street, Wolverhampton, on May 10.

The auction closes on May 10, 2022.

Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Staffordshire
Walsall
Wolverhampton
What's On
Entertainment
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News