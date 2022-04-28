Dudley Youth Awards recognise outstanding achievement in the borough

Dudley Council CEO Kevin O'Keefe congratulated the children

Ten talented youngsters from the borough picked up prizes in the ceremony, which was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Chair of the All Stars Youth Club committee, Charlotte Maher Butler, was named as the winner of the inspiring futures award, joining community advocate Jack Stokes and young carer Lilly Turner, who shared the top prize in the inspiring others category.

Lauren Nicholson received the kindness award for her campaigning work on the impact of bereavement in young people, while aspiring choreographers Elle Thomas and Lauren Bollans triumphed in the leadership award.

After tirelessly raising money for several charities despite her own health needs, Chloe Turton earned the overcoming adversity award, with hard-working student Steven Stewart winning in the school contribution category.

Entertainer Logan Freeman won the prize for creativity and black-belt karate star Millie Dawson took home the sport award after travelling across the country to compete at the highest level in the martial art.

The group award was collected by Dudley’s Children in Care Council, which works together to improve the support and services that Dudley's looked-after children and young people receive.

Kevin O’Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "We have so many talented young people in our borough, from carers and campaigners to sports stars and performers.

"I am delighted to hear that our award winners have been recognised for their hard work and dedication. They should be immensely proud of their achievements."

Organised by the Dudley Youth Council, the Dudley Youth Awards recognise the outstanding contributions of young people aged between 11 and 19 and disabled people under 25 in Dudley borough.