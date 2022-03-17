Dudley plans for extra care scheme progress

The cabinet will decide whether or not to approve the new development

The council has been in talks with private developer, E5 Care, to create a new extra care scheme on a plot of land in the town.

The proposed extra care housing development will come at no cost to the council and will allow people over 55 to live independently with the added benefit of care and support being available as and when it is needed.

There are already four extra care housing schemes in the borough providing rented and privately owned accommodation to residents and tenants who have varying needs of support.

If given the green light, this new development would only provide rented accommodation for people who require a higher level of social care support to maintain their independence including people with dementia.

E5 Care, which already owns the proposed land for the site and has existing planning permission for an apartment complex, would cover the cost of the build with Dudley Council taking on long-term lease agreement for the building.

The council would look to appoint a housing association to sub-let the building from the council and deliver the scheme to residents. The housing association would be responsible for paying the yearly rent and taking over any liability.

In a report to cabinet, members will be asked to recommend to full council that the authority enters into a long-term lease arrangement with E5 Care and allow plans for the new extra care facility to be progressed.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "This is an exciting opportunity to boost existing regeneration plans within Brierley Hill and provide quality homes that will support our ageing population to live independently.

"Through this innovative working arrangement with E5 Care, we’ll be able to increase our housing stock, with limited up-front investment.

"Unlike our other extra care schemes, of which we have four successful schemes across the borough, this development will be fully rented and able to offer support to people with more complex needs such as dementia.

"As the cost of care increases, this will offer a more cost-effective way to deliver care services compared to traditional residential placements while give people the ability to remain in their own home.

"From initial discussions, we know there is strong interest from registered providers and care providers to work with us on this scheme, which is very promising."