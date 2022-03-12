Notification Settings

School trust in West Midlands shows support for armed forces by signing covenant

By Thomas ParkesDudleyPublished:

A school trust and nine of its schools based across the West Midlands have pledged to support families of the armed forces after a special ceremony was held.

The Windsor Academy Trust, Halesowen, is holding an event to mark the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant. Pictured seated left, Lieutenant colonel Sam Brettell and Windsor CEO Dawn Haywood
Representatives from the Windsor Academy Trust and military gathered at Trinity Point in Halesowen, to mark the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.

It is a sign of commitment to ensure those who serve, or who have served in the armed forces, and their families are treated with fairness and respect.

Dawn Haywood, CEO at Windsor Academy Trust, said: "We are proud to be able to pledge our ongoing commitment to the armed forces community through the Armed Forces Covenant.

"This commitment will make a positive difference for the communities we serve, enhance opportunities for our students and help our schools, children and communities thrive."

The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant Colonel Sam Brettell and warrant officer Richie Pugh from the army's engagement team in the West Midlands, along with representatives from the West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association.

Ms Haywood, armed forces veterans and reservists who work for Windsor Academy Trust, and students from Kingswinford Academy and Windsor High School and Sixth Form all turned out for the ceremony.

The trust already employs a number of armed forces veterans and reservists and supports the armed forces through a range of activities including national events and cadet organisations.

Pete Jones, an armed forces veteran and teacher at Kingswinford Academy, added: "The signing of the Armed Forces Covenant will provide numerous opportunities not only for our brilliant students, but also to the staff who have served, are reservists or give their valuable time to the cadets."

Siamha Butt, head of engagement at West Midland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association, added: "We are thrilled that Windsor Academy is signing the Armed Forces Covenant. The signing demonstrates the trust’s support of the armed forces and we look forward to working collaboratively with Windsor Academy Trust."

The academy trust's schools include Tenterfields Primary Academy, Manor Way Primary Academy, Windsor High School and Sixth Form and Colley Lane Primary Academy in Halesowen, Kingswinford Academy in Kingswinford, Great Wyrley Academy in Great Wyrley, Cheslyn Hay Academy in Cheslyn Hay, Goldsmith Primary Academy and Rivers Primary Academy in Walsall.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton.

