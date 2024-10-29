Birmingham woman shares 'secret to long life' after celebrating 103rd birthday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A 103-year-old woman has revealed her secret to living a long and happy life as she celebrates her 103rd birthday.

Edith Ogilvie, known as Ellen by those close to her, is a resident at Care UK’s Blossomfield Grange on Worcester Way, Solihull celebrated her milestone birthday with those nearest and dearest to her.

A special celebration had been organised by care home staff, complete with balloons and cakes baked by the home’s head chef. Now, she has shared her wisdom to help others live longer and better.

Ellen, who was one of eight siblings, was born on 21st October 1924 in Birmingham. During World War II, Ellen became one of the very first Women’s Auxiliary Police Constables (WAPC), and today is the only surviving member of the WAPC.

In a real case of love at first sight, Ellen met her husband, Henry Ogilvie, and the couple had their first date at Birmingham Town Hall where sparks instantly flew. After the couple wed in 1944, they had one daughter, Janet, who later brought a grandson into the family.

Edith Ogilvie shared her wisdom after turning 103

Throughout her life, Ellen has always loved being active, enjoying gymnastics and ballroom dancing when she was younger. Passionate about fashion, Ellen also loved dressmaking and continues to make her own clothes to this day – a talent she has passed down to her daughter

She now credits her lifestyle for her long life, advising others to “Have a healthy mind in a healthy body” – a motto she first learned in secondary school.

Staff at Blossomfield Grange have since spoken about the joyous celebration as they enjoyed being part of her special day. General Manager Jag Singh said: “We were so excited to celebrate such a joyous day with Ellen. As a much-loved resident at Blossomfield Grange, it was amazing to mark this tremendous milestone with her and hear her very good advice for living a long and happy life.

“Here at Blossomfield Grange, we centre everything we do around our ethos of ensuring residents live active and fulfilling lives – and Ellen’s 103rd birthday celebration was no exception. It was lovely to see how happy she was to be surrounded by those closest to her on the day.”