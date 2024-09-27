Solihull service provider recognised as one of UK's Best Workplaces in Tech

The company, which has headquarters in Solihull and offices across the UK, commits to supporting employee wellbeing and promises a healthy culture that helps its 900-strong workforce to thrive.

The accolade sees Wavenet take one of the coveted top spots on the Great Places to Work® UK list, which has previously included the likes of Experian, Salesforce and Cisco. The prestigious list is created from the results of an employee lead survey, which delves into all elements of the company including work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety, financial security, and more.

Recently, Wavenet was awarded a Great Places to Work certification, making it one of many that take part in this scheme. The tech superpower scored a 65 per cent rating on the company culture questionnaire, 11 per cent higher than average UK-based company.

The Great Place to Work accolade helps companies to have a competitive edge for attracting and retaining top talent. For Wavenet, this has been a high priority since its inception in 2000, as it continues to champion employees to be their best selves, work efficiently and, ultimately, enjoy what they do – all whilst delivering great results.

This news follows Wavenet’s successful merger with Daisy earlier this year, expanding their workforce, solutions and customer base on a wide scale – the newly combined business will become the largest MSP in the UK, doubling the team to over 2,000 employees and supporting over 22,000 customers.

CEO of Wavenet, Philip Grannum, is proud to be recognised as part of the prestigious awards: “This award is special as it directly showcases the environment that we aim to achieve at Wavenet. Our employees thrive when they are happy and feel supported to do their jobs, with this award acting as a testament to the culture that has been cultivated by each and every person in the team.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, said: “Now in its seventh year, the Best Workplaces in Tech list celebrates companies adept at developing dynamic, collaborative cultures that serve as a catalyst for innovation and personal growth for all.

“In one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, it’s fantastic to see these Tech organisations placing their people strategy at the top of the agenda and implementing employee experience programmes that create a positive culture for all. A huge congratulations to Wavenet for making this prestigious list.”

By Liam Pitts - Contributor