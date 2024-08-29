Drug dealers who operated drug line put behind bars

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shaun Bennett and Patrick McCormack were both sentenced to long spells in prison following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court after being arrested in August 2023 and subsequently admitting their roles in the drugs network.

Bennett, 32, of Hatcham Road in Birmingham and McCormack, 46, of Sidcup Road in Birmingham, were both sentenced at the Crown Court on Friday, August 23.

Bennett was sentenced to eight years and six months for being concerned in supplying and possessing class A drugs and dangerous driving, while McCormack was sentenced to seven years and four months for supplying class A drugs and possession of a shotgun.

Bennett and McCormack ran the illegal Class A network which primarily operated in Kingstanding between October 2022 and August 2023.

Officers from the West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce discovered bulk messages showing the availability of the 'Jono Line' to supply heroin and cocaine, along with prices.

They had initially arrested Bennett for failing to stop for police and driving dangerously, then found in his possession a handset used for the Jono drugs line, while another phone was established to be involved in the operation and a quantity of cocaine.

After examining the handsets and phone records, it was discovered the drugs line regularly diverted incoming calls to phone numbers linked to McCormack.

Messages from the Jono Line phone to McCormack’s phone revealed discussions about the sale and supply of drugs and CCTV footage was also retrieved showing McCormack and Bennett purchasing a top up for their drug phone handsets.

Last August, after compiling sufficient evidence, officers from West Midlands Police executed a number of warrants in connection with the line in Birmingham and seized a shotgun, £500 of suspected criminal cash and paraphernalia for the supply of class A drugs.

Detective Sergeant Gavin McGrath, from the County Lines Taskforce, said: "Bennett and McCormack were two key suppliers of drugs in Kingstanding.

“We will continue our work in bringing down key players in drugs lines right across the force area.

“We know the misery dealers bring to their surrounding community – and we will continue to break through such operations.”