New homes proposal for Perry Barr scheme as city waiting list tops 20,000

More than 20,000 names are on housing waiting lists in Birmingham, a new report claims.

To help trim the backlog the city council is considering retaining more than 200 homes within the Perry Barr Residential Scheme for social housing as major proposals for the project take a step forward. The huge scheme was initially intended to be the site for the athletes village for the Commonwealth Games back in 2022. Two years before the Games however, the decision was made to scrap the village all together, with development restrictions during Covid being blamed. Construction of phase one of the scheme, which consists of 968 homes built across four plots, concluded in April 2023 but questions still surrounded the project's future.

Major decisions on these homes are now set to take place in the coming days, Birmingham City Council (BCC) has said.

According to a recently-published report, BCC’s cabinet is being recommended to retain plot nine in particular to use as “general needs social housing”.

This would mean 213 newly built homes would be available for council housing use if the proposal is approved, which BCC says would provide a “welcome boost to the supply of high-quality council homes”.

The report goes on to say that 23,000 people are waiting for social housing in Birmingham and that a portion of the 213 people who would be given new homes will currently be in council funded temporary accommodation.

It added that this move would reduce the requirement for affordable housing from the other plots, which could “increase their value to external bidders”.

The council also confirmed that the sale of three plots within the scheme is being recommended for approval by the council’s property cabinet sub-committee.

“If approved, this will bring an additional 755 new apartments onto the market, most of which would be ready to be occupied,” a council spokesperson said.

“The two proposals being brought forward for approval follow on from a review of the scheme’s disposal strategy and an active period of the plots being marketed for sale to professional investment managers and operators.”

Deputy council leader Sharon Thompson said Perry Barr was becoming a place “where people are proud to live in and a destination of choice for visitors".

“The investment has brought massive benefits locally with upgraded public transport links, the stunning redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium and of course, a significant number of homes that are now ready for occupation,” she said.

Councillor Jayne Francis, housing cabinet boss, added that demand for accommodation in Birmingham has never been higher as the country faces a “severe” national housing crisis.

“The council has successfully managed to attract investment to deliver 968 new homes in Perry Barr,” she said. “Subject to cabinet approval, a proportion of these will be available for council housing.

“The decision to keep one of these plots to be used as council homes has been made after a detailed analysis of all possible options.

“It will boost the supply of homes for people in the city who are most in need, at a time when the number of people on the housing register has never been higher.”

The decision on the 213 homes is expected to be made by July 23.