Contractor ins £6.5m fit-out work

The Perry Barr project

The contract has come from Birmingham City Council through the Constructing West Midlands framework.

The appointment follows Birmingham-based Willmott Dixon’s successful delivery of plots eight and nine on the Birmingham-based project – a new-build scheme creating 428 one-and-two-bedroom apartments in collaboration with Lendlease – which is set to be occupied from 2023 and part of a wider delivery of 5,000 homes in Perry Barr within the next two decades.

The contract includes the installation of amenities and decoration across all apartments and common areas.

More than £2 million will be spent with local small and medium-sized businesses and the equivalent of £3m will be invested in local communities through social value activities, such as improving employability for local people, running enrichment programmes with local schools, and providing work experience opportunities.

Since construction works started on plots eight and nine in January 2020, the contractor has created 139 job opportunities, 34 apprenticeships, and spent £20m with local businesses within 10miles of the site.

Dan Doyle, operations director at Willmott Dixon, said: “We’ve developed a fantastic working relationship with the Birmingham City Council team over the course of the project and delivered not only two brilliant buildings, but a tangible social value and community-led legacy for the local area.

“We’re particularly proud of the 139 jobs and 34 apprenticeship roles we have created since 2020. We’ve had someone not in education, employment, or training (NEET), join us for work experience and she impressed the team so much that she applied for our management trainee programme and is now a trainee assistant build manager. We’ve also had our general operative join us via the government Kickstart programme.

“Social value and collaboration have been two key elements of the construction phase of the Perry Barr Residential Scheme. By working closely with Lendlease and Birmingham City Council we’ve not only contributed to the council’s housing delivery but also the Birmingham Business Charter for Social Responsibility.