M6 crash involving two lorries causes huge queues

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Three out of four lanes were closed on the M6 northbound between junction 4a M42 and junction 5 Castle Bromwich after two HGVs collided at around 2.30pm.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on the scene.

There are currently delays of an hour in place and approximately five miles of congestion.

Shortly after 4.30pm, AA Traffic News was showing queues stretching back under the M42 on the northbound carriageway, while traffic heading south was queueing back beyond junction 6.

Recovery was on its way.

More to follow.