Wolverhampton hospital patients and visitors no longer need to wear masks

Patients and visitors to Wolverhampton NHS Trust will no longer need to wear face masks from Tuesday. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Following an update in national guidance and local risk assessment, face masks will no longer be mandatory at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust from Tuesday.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which also runs West Park Hospital, Cannock Chase Hospital, more than 20 community sites and eight GP surgeries around the city, has said masks will be available for those who prefer them.

However, if attending the emergency department or urgent care centre with symptoms of a respiratory tract infection, such as coughing and sneezing, staff request patients wear a mask if possible.

Patients who are clinically extremely vulnerable, such as immunosuppressed, will be encouraged to continue to wear a mask for both inpatient and outpatient visits to protect themselves.

Visitors attending clinically extremely vulnerable or respiratory patients should wear a mask to protect themselves and others.

Debra Hickman, The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Director of Nursing, said: “Removing the requirement to wear masks is possibly welcome news for some, but others may wish to continue wearing a mask – especially in busy areas or when in close proximity to others. The choice to wear a mask is personal and we must all support and respect everyone’s preferences. We will keep mask wearing under regular review.

“Masks will still be available from the Trust for this purpose, and we hope everyone will support anyone who may feel anxious about this change.

“We are still asking that people continue to help us by not coming in to our hospitals if they have Covid-19 or flu like symptoms and should continue to wash their hands regularly.

“Thank you for your ongoing help support and understanding.”