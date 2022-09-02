Mother-daughter duo kick adversity into touch to achieve big things during pandemic period

Sara and Gemma Lawley

“If we’re told we’re not good enough, we turn around and say ‘just you watch’,” says Sara, acute pain nurse specialist at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust.

With 25 years’ experience in critical care, Sara, 52, was integrated critical care unit (ICCU) manager at New Cross Hospital for three years, most of which was during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sara Lawley

Her youngest daughter, 19-year-old Gemma, is a professional footballer for Birmingham City Women.

"I’d describe Gemma as strong and determined," said Sara. "Gemma’s drive and desire is something I wish I could bottle.

"In lockdown, she was running in fields, pounding the streets and lifting weights.

"So by the time she went back to Birmingham, she’d changed her physique, her attitude and her nutrition – by herself. That was why she got her first professional contract.

"Gemma’s strength shines through in that you still have to continue to believe in yourself when you’re being told you’re not as good as you think you are, when actually, you are."

Gemma, who lives in Penkridge with her eldest sister Becky, mum and dad Anthony, said: "I don’t think I’d change my journey one bit – everyone supported me along the way."

Sara recalled: “She did a lot of kicking in the womb! When she was five or six, the teacher said ‘Get Gemma into football because she has a fantastic gift’. So we went about finding somewhere to play football – with the boys.”

Gemma said: "I played for a boys team – Penkridge Juniors – and I was best mates with the boys.

"I got to play for Wolves Women then West Brom, then Birmingham. Each season, I’ve seen women’s football get bigger."

Gemma Lawley

Lockdown had a profound effect on Sara, who was in an extremely stressful job.

Faced with so many deaths on a daily basis – not to mention managing a multi-million pound budget and the stress and trauma of looking after Covid-19 patients – Sara eventually left ICCU for her mental health.

"Managing ICCU during the pandemic was such an awful time for everyone," said Sara.

Mum and daughter are at different stages of their careers but ironically say their highlights at work have been recent.

“For me, at 52, it was finding a job I still love,” said Sara. “I’ve taken a career change to be an Acute Pain Specialist and it has to be one of the best things I’ve done.”

Gemma’s hard work led to her eventually play in the Women’s Super League (WSL) facing many of the England Lionesses who were recently crowned European champions.

“My highlight is getting my contract at Birmingham because I was proud, but to be a professional footballer knowing they’ve sacrificed so much, I feel very grateful,” Gemma said.