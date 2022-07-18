Covid memorials and vehicle chargers among Dudley projects to be discussed by chiefs

The projects will all use funding from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) generated through a levy on new development which is then channelled into community infrastructure projects.

Proposals include the creation of two Covid-19 community pandemic memorials in Halesowen and Brierley Hill; a new pocket park linking Stourbridge bus station to the town centre and the restoration and repair of the final section of the walled garden at Wollescote Hall, which will allow continued use of the park and allow Dudley Mind to return to use the gardens.

Other projects include the Stour Bridge parapet enhancement including a nod to the Monarch’s Way referencing the route taken by King Charles II during his escape to the continent in 1651 following his defeat by Cromwell.

The final element planned is the installation of electric vehicle charging sockets across the borough. This forms part of a wider scheme to install 200 public charging schemes across the Black Country allowing people to charge their vehicles more conveniently.

Councillor Simon Phipps, cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "These projects show how effective the CIL is, allowing us to invest nearly half a million in community projects which create a more pleasant environment for everyone and help instil civic pride.

"There are plenty of worthy projects benefitting this year, and I want to make sure that CIL can be used to benefit many more in the future. I look forward to see the development of these proposals."