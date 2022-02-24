New Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens in Wolverhampton

Picture: NHS

The clinic, based at Church Street Surgery in Bilston, will offer first, second and booster jabs without needing an appointment.

Anyone aged 12 and over can walk in and get vaccinated, though children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "We are pleased to have worked with the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Health & Beyond to open this new clinic in the heart of Bilston, making it even more convenient for local residents to grab their Covid-19 jabs.

Vaccines provide strong protection against serious illness from Covid-19 and will help keep you and your loved ones safe. Please remember, if you're due a vaccination and you haven't yet had it – whether it’s your first, second or your booster – it's not too late."

The clinic will open from 1.30pm to 6pm on Wednesdays and from 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for Black Country and West Birmingham CCG, said: "Our new site at Church Street Surgery provides much-needed extra capacity for vaccinating people who live in Bilston and surrounding areas.

"It has been a monumental effort to get the clinic set up so quickly and I’d like to thank everyone involved including our local healthcare partners and Wolverhampton Council.

"Getting the vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family, and I would encourage anyone due a dose to come and pay us a visit as soon as possible.”

In the past week, there were 234.1 new cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 residents. It means 616 people tested positive for the virus that week – though the actual number of cases will likely be higher.