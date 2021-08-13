Three further Covid deaths in region's hospitals

It means the total number of deaths announced in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has increased to 7,798.

NHS England confirmed a further 61 deaths across the country on Friday.

One death was announced at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, taking the total number of deaths to 1,216.

And two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, taking the total number of deaths to 2,692. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

No other deaths were confirmed in the region on Friday.

A total of 820 patients have died at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, 761 at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust and 734 at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.