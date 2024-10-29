Eight photos show scene of explosion at Staffordshire flat which left man seriously hurt
Photos show the scene of an explosion at a block of flats in Burntwood which left a man in seriously hurt.
Emergency services rushed to the property on Chase Road at around 9.40pm on Monday to reports of an explosion.
A man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Five other flats were evacuated, but no one else was hurt, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police said.
Pictures taken at the scene on Tuesday morning show a large police cordon in place outside a row of shops below the flat where the explosion took place.
Police and fire service vehicles could also be seen parked up outside.
A pile of glass and what appeared to be a window pane could be seen on the ground beneath the flat, which was badly scorched.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion.
Residents living nearby reported hearing a loud bang and seeing "raging flames" coming from the property on Monday evening.
Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident 666 of October 28.
People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.