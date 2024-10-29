Man in critical condition after explosion and fire at Staffordshire flat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Staffordshire Police were called at 9.10pm last night to reports of an explosion at a block of flats on Chase Road, Burntwood.

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

No-one else was injured, but five other flats were evacuated.

The police force said it is working with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident number 666 of October 28, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has also been contacted for comment.