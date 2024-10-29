Resident heard cries for help after explosion at Burntwood flat which left man in critical condition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The explosion and subsequent fire took place at a property on Chase Road, Burntwood, at around 9.10pm on Monday.

A man, aged in his 20s, suffered serious burns and was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Five other flats were evacuated, but no one else was hurt, a spokesman for Staffordshire Police said.

Pictures show the damage left behind to the flat after the explosion

Megan Leigh was among the residents disturbed by a loud bang when the explosion occurred just a stone throw away from her home.

The 22-year-old described the moment she heard cries for help from a man inside the block of flats.

She said: "It started and there was a humongous bang so we were trying to figure out what happened. We looked outside and saw debris then we saw everyone starting to gather.

"I rang the police and he said 'can you go outside and see what is going on'. So I went outside and spoke to the police and he said 'can you record as much as you can' and then I heard [the man in the flat] shout 'help me, I need help getting out' which wasn't very nice. Then the fire started and that just went up in minutes."

A man was taken to hospital with critical injuries following the explosion

Megan added that she could hear things "blowing up" inside the flat which made the fire "bigger and bigger".

She told the Express & Star: "The police got here first then the fire engines and ambulances. Luckily, someone had one of the dogs [from inside the flat].

"He wasn't in a good way, I hope he is okay. I believe they have found another dog [inside] now.

"I'm just hoping the man is okay and the dogs are okay. There was a lot going on very quickly."

Fellow Chase Road resident Ann Marklew described the moment she saw fire "raging" from the flat.

She said: "The next door neighbour said they heard a bang and it shook the house. I didn't notice that.

"My husband had let the dog out through the back door and he looked down the road and said 'the flats are on fire down the road'.

Police remained at the scene on Tuesday morning

"We walked down and just as we got down there, there was a big explosion, the glass went and the fire was absolutely raging. It didn't take long for it to go up.

"The neighbour came past carrying a dog. I take it the dog must have been in the flat. It is devastating. It is really quite upsetting. It is quite strange having something like that happen close to home."

Resident Vicky Smith meanwhile said she thought a car had crashed upon hearing a "loud bang".

The 46-year-old said: "I went outside and lots of people were coming out.

"A few minutes later, a fire had started in one side of the flat and spread really quickly. It is quite a shock."

A large police cordon remained in place at the scene of the explosion on Tuesday morning

Another woman who lives near to the scene of the explosion, who wished to remain anonymous, said it was "very scary".

She told the Express & Star: "I heard a massive bang. I jumped out of bed, grabbed my phone and dialled 999.

"I came down and had a look and upstairs the windows had been blown out but there was no fire at that time, then all of a sudden a massive flame came up. It was very scary.

"I stayed out there and the neighbours came out. We were just worried about the people who were in there and the dogs, the lady over the road looked after one of the dogs he was all singed."

A row of shops which sit under the block of flats where the explosion occurred on Chase Road were closed on Tuesday morning, as a large police cordon remained in place.

Ann Bagley, who works at the Co-op store on the road, said she was due to start her shift early this morning when she received a text from her boss telling her not to come in.

Co-Op employee Ann Bagley was unable to go to work as the shop closed following the explosion

The 66-year-old said: "I was meant to be in at 6am and got a message this morning from my boss saying the shops are closed and he will give us an update as and when.

"It is scary really, I feel sorry for anyone who was in the flat, I'm hoping everyone was okay."

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service has launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion which it said was "ongoing" on Tuesday morning.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "A man has been seriously injured after an explosion and subsequent fire at a flat in Burntwood.

"...We will work with Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service's fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion.

"Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting incident number 666 of October 28. To report anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."