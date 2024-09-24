Number of tattoo removal searches revealed - people West Midlands and Staffordshire most regretful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to a leading skin clinic that specialises in tattoo removal, the West Midlands came top for internet searches related to tattoo removal in the UK.

The Devonshire Clinic analysed search engine data to reveal how many times terms like ‘Tattoo Removal’ were searched in 2020 and 2024.

People in the West Midlands searched the term more than anywhere else in the UK, and the data revealed Shropshire saw the biggest percentage increase of people looking to get tattoos removed at 63.18 per cent. The research found that in 2020, the terms were only searched an average of 2,200 times a month in the county, but it has now shot up to an average of 3,590 times a month.

In regard to sheer number of searches in 2024, the West Midlands came first with 10,840, followed by Staffordshire with 5,670.

Worcestershire came third (3,810), Warwickshire fourth (3,750), Shropshire fifth (3,590), and Herefordshire sixth (1,630)

As a country, England saw a 36.56 per cent rise in searches.

Across the region, Herefordshire saw the second largest rise in the area at 46.85 per cent, followed by Worcestershire (45.98 per cent), Warwickshire (38.38 per cent), Staffordshire (35.91 per cent), and the West Midlands (32.86 per cent).

Dr Conal Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, said: “the rise in searches shows a growing trend in people re-considering their past choices.

“What was once seen as a permanent decision is now being reconsidered, as people look to align their current selves with their past decisions.

“The shift shows the evolving relationship between identity and body art and highlights a broader movement towards change, renewal, and personal transformation.”