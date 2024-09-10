Police launch appeal after motorcyclist seriously hurt in Dudley crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The collision took place near Duncan Edwards Way just after noon on Monday, with a man aged in his 20s taken to hospital hurt.

West Midlands Police is appealing for anyone with information about the crash to come forward.

Officers were called to the collision on Peartree Lane, which leads into Duncan Edwards Way, just after midday.

Duncan Edwards Way, Dudley, near to where the crash took place. Photo: Google

A spokeswoman for the force said: "It is understood the motorcycle collided with a vehicle before hitting a barrier.

"The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Roads [were] closed around Cinder Bank Island while we [dealt] with the incident.

"Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 or contact us via Live Chat quoting 1983 of September 9."

Firefighters were also called to the crash along with highways crews, after around four litres of oil was spilt on a footpath near to the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Duncan Edwards Way in Dudley at 12.16pm yesterday.

"A fire engine from Tipton attended the scene. The incident involved a motorcycle in collision with a road barrier.

"The man was treated for various injuries by West Midlands Ambulance paramedics, who were in attendance. We understand he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment.

"Our crews assisted the ambulance service with manual handling of the male casualty and made the scene safe.

"West Midlands Police were also in attendance supporting traffic management and incident investigation.

"Highways agency were also requested to make good the railings and clear approximately four litres of oil that spilt on to the footpath. Our crews left the scene at 1.10pm."

Ambulance crews were called at around 12.06pm to reports of a man falling from his motorbike.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen from his motorbike near to Thornleigh Trading Estate.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a critical care paramedic and the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man. He was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham."

Duncan Edwards Way was shut off to traffic in both directions, between Cinderbank and the Scotts Green Island, while emergency services were at the scene.