Express & Star
Close

Busy Dudley road shut in both directions after crash

A busy Dudley road has closed in both directions following reports of a crash.

By Isabelle Parkin
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Duncan Edwards Way has been shut off to traffic both ways, between Cinderbank and the Scotts Green Island, as a result of the collision.

West Midlands Roads alerted motorists to the incident at around 2pm on Monday.

In a statement to X, formerly Twitter, it said: "A461 Duncan Edwards Way both ways between Cinderbank and Scotts Green Island, Dudley. Road closed. Collision."

On its website, the AA said the crash had taken place on the nearby A461 Stourbridge Road and warned motorists of "queuing traffic".

The Express & Star has contacted West Midlands Ambulance Service for comment.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular