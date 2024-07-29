Hundreds join 'urgent' call for improved safety at reservoir where boy, 16, died

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tyrese Johnson, who had recently finished school for the summer, got into difficulties in Lodge Farm Reservoir, Netherton, at around 6pm on July 23.

Emergency services, specialist search teams and members of the Dudley Sub Aqua club joined in the desperate search to find the teenager in the water.

After working around the clock, the Thorn's Collegiate Academy pupil's body was recovered at about 11.30am the following day by police divers.

Now, Adckl B, a friend of Mr Johnson, has launched an online petition in a call for improve safety measures at the reservoir.

The reservoir, which is commonly referred to by residents as "The Razza", is owned by Dudley Council but is leased to Dudley Watersports Centre which is based at the site.

Tyrese Johnson

Tributes left at Lodge Farm Reservoir for the youngster

A statement on the change.org website reads: "Our friend’s life was sadly cut short due to the lack of adequate safety measures at the reservoir. This is not just a personal tragedy, it's an urgent, local issue that needs addressing now.

"Netherton Reservoir is a popular spot for water sports and family outings. Yet, despite the high footfall, the safety measures in place are woefully inadequate.

"Comprehensive life-saving equipment and signboards warning of possible danger are urgently needed, may be even life guard in peak times (summer time).

"Every year in the UK, there are approximately 223 deaths resulting from accidental drowning (National Water Safety Forum, 2019). Out of this figure, a significant number of incidents occur in open water bodies such as lakes and reservoirs, just like The Razza."

Police searching for Tyrese Johnson at the reservoir last week

The petition was set up on Sunday and had already generated around 519 signatures as of Monday afternoon.

The statement continued: "We must not allow the memory of our friend to fade away. His tragic loss should serve as a call to action for us all. This petition aims to seek immediate improvement in the safety measures at Netherton Reservoir to ensure no more lives are needlessly lost.

"We are calling on the Dudley Council to take prompt action, and for all of you, the residents of Dudley, to support us in this cause. Together, we can stand up for safety and prevent others from suffering the same fate. Please sign this petition – your signature can save lives."

In response to Mr Johnson's death, Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services at Dudley Council, said: "We would like to express our most sincere sympathies to Tyrese’s family for their devastating loss.

"This has been referred to the coroner and we await the outcome of their findings."

Flowers were left in tribute to the youngster at the reservoir in the days following his death

In the days that followed his death, bouquets of flowers and touching messages from loved ones were left at the waterside at the reservoir in tribute to the youngster.

In a touching tribute issued by West Midlands Police, Mr Johnson's family described him as "simply irreplaceable" and said he had a "heart full of gold".

He became the second young life to be lost in open water in the West Midlands last week alongside eight-year-old Joshua Hillstead, who died in hospital on July 23 after he was pulled from the River Arrow in Alcester, Warwickshire.

The two incidents have prompted a warning from Alice Dearing, a retired British Olympic swimmer who specialises in open water swimming, who has urged people to only swim when it is safe.

Speaking at Perdiswell Leisure Centre in Worcester on Monday, she said: “These are really sad cases.

“There’s quite a few statistics around this where about half of drownings happen in June, July and August when the weather gets warm. Cold water shock is a serious issue.

“We always advise the people please please, please, don’t ever jump into water. Only swim where it’s lifeguarded, only somewhere it’s safe.

“There’s a reason these places aren’t lifeguard and if there’s no one there, we just don’t want to see cases like this, but sadly they still happen far too often.”

People can find the petition on the change.org website by visiting change.org/p/improve-safety-measures-at-netherton-reservoir-the-razza