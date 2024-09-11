Watch: What former Dudley Hippodrome site looks like now as work begins on £26m health college

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Workers broke ground at the site in Castle Hill last week to make way for a new education facility, Dudley Health Innovation College.

The University of Worcester will run a nursing college from the building, which will providing teaching for university-level courses including nursing, midwifery and paramedic science.

Dudley College of Technology has also worked alongside Dudley Council to develop plans for the new college, which will open its doors in 2026.

Pictures taken from the sky show how work is progressing at the Castle Hill site

The local authority revealed last week people have already signed up to some of its courses, with students set to study at an existing campus until its opens.

Where the iconic Dudley Hippodrome once stood, piles of rubble can now be seen.

Construction machinery can also be spotted at the site as work is underway to create the new facility.

Machinery can be spotted at the site as work is underway to build the new education facility

The historic Hippodrome dates back to 1938, but its predecessor, the Dudley Opera House stood in Castle Hill long before that in 1898.

The disused theatre had not hosted live entertainment since 1974 but remained as a bingo hall until 2009.

Workers began tearing down the iconic building in August last year to make way for the higher education facility.

The former Dudley Hippodrome pictured as it was being demolished last year

Speaking when work began at the site last week, Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: "I’m delighted we have broken ground on the site, which will create a much-needed health care sector campus and create a fantastic opportunity for anyone who would like to pursue a career in health.”

The Dudley Town Board, including Dudley Council and Dudley College of Technology, is overseeing the project for the new education facility which has been made possible thanks to Government funding through the Towns Fund.