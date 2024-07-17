Worried Wolverhampton lecturer speaks out after university axes free shuttle bus

Dr Catherine Lamond, a lecturer at the University of Wolverhampton, has said that she is shocked at the decision to axe the free shuttle service between the three campuses.

The service, which transports students between the Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford campuses, is due to stop at the end of this month.

Students of the university said that they are 'appalled' at the decision to axe the service, calling on the university to overturn the decision.

Dr Lamond, senior lecturer in special needs, disability and inclusion studies, said: "I think what really concerned me is that it was presented as being already decided instead of being open for a discussion.