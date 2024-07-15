'Difficult to justify': University of Wolverhampton to axe free inter-campus buses for students

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The service, which runs between the university's campuses in Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford, will come to an end from July 31.

The university said each bus trip costs around £10 to run which makes it "difficult to justify".

The University of Wolverhampton

A spokeswoman said: "The university has taken the difficult decision to stop our campus bus service which runs between Wolverhampton, Walsall and Telford from the end of this month.

"We have looked closely at the usage data which shows that each bus trip is costing the university approximately £10.

"Our priority is to enhance the student academic experience and invest in student services and facilities on campus which makes this cost difficult to justify.

"We are working closely with staff and students who use the bus service to ensure they are supported in finding alternative ways to travel between our campuses."

In a statement on its website, the university has advised students can use alternative transport options to access its campuses.

These include the National Express West Midlands service number 529, which runs between Wolverhampton and Walsall bus stations.

It said students and staff would then need to board the service 51 or X51 up until Broadway North before embarking on a short walk onto its Walsall campus.

If travelling between Wolverhampton and Telford, the university said people can use rail services between Wolverhampton Station and Telford Central Station.