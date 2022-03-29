Student who could 'change the world' given 'hero' award by Academy Trust

Madison Homer with her award

Madison Homer, a Year 13 student at Ormiston Forge Academy in Cradley Heath, was given the "hero" award by the Ormiston Academies Trust which spans over 40 schools and 30,000 students.

Madison had her eyes opened to various forms of discrimination when she had a calling to Islam in Year 9.

Since then, she has campaigned on several issues to make life better for the people around her, including tackling period poverty.

Madison's campaign made sanitary products available across the school and she is currently working with local agencies to ensure students who live in low-income communities have access to products.

Her drive to open a multi-faith room at the academy has been described by staff as "part of her legacy at the school", where Madison asks difficult questions of staff and leadership, working on solutions to improve the community.

Reflecting her caring personality, a scheme took place at Christmas whereby sixth formers could anonymously send positive messages to friends to lift them up.

Ensuring that nobody was left out, Madison sent 170 personalised notes to every sixth form student.

Madison leads the school council, founded a healthcare society for students who are interested in a medical career, and is part of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion working party.

She is also head girl and mentors younger students and provides maths tuition.

Madison was nominated for the OAT Hero Award by staff at the academy, who are proud to have the privilege of working alongside her.

Dr Lisa Mason, Principal at Ormiston Forge Academy, said: “We are also so incredibly proud of Madison for this fantastic achievement, she has been such a positive force at our academy and her impact will last for a long time after she has left.

"She is wholly deserving of this award, and I am beyond pleased that her selfless support and empowerment of others has been recognised at such a large-scale event.

"This commitment to others is in her DNA and despite medical issues of her own, she campaigns tirelessly.