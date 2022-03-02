More pupils get first choice for secondary schools across Black Country and Staffordshire

There has been an increase across the region for pupils getting their first choice of secondary school

Figures released by councils across the region on National Offer Day show there has been a boost compared to 2021, with some councils recording their highest ever numbers.

In Sandwell, 78 per cent of parents who applied were notified that they had been offered their child's first choice of secondary school, the highest ever percentage in Sandwell, with more than 4,400 children getting the first choice.

Additionally, 91 per cent of parents have been offered one of their top three choices, and those who didn’t get one of those choices are still offered a place at another Sandwell school.

Councillor Karen Simms, cabinet member for children and education, said: "With more than 92 per cent of parents getting one of their top choices of school, we know the vast majority will be very happy with their school place offer in Sandwell."

In Staffordshire, nine out of ten parents were allocated their first-choice school, with more than 7,800 offers made for first-choice schools, and 97 per cent being offered one of their top three choices.

Out of the 8,365 offers for a secondary school in Staffordshire made to parents, 93.9 per cent were allocated their first-choice school, compared to 8,020 applications made for a school place in 2021.

County Councillor Jonathan Price, cabinet member for education (and SEND) said: "In Staffordshire, we have an excellent track record of achieving well above the national average for first preferences, and for top three preferences as a whole.

"We know the admissions process can be quite daunting for a lot of parents, as we do as much as we can to make the process as easy as possible.

"Giving clear guidance, plus working with schools in Staffordshire and in neighbouring authorities, means we can allocate school places efficiently and, in the vast majority of cases, allocate parents one of their top three preferred schools."

In Walsall, 3,836 applications were received on time, an increase of 129 applications from last year’s figure.

Of those, 3055 applicants (79.6 per cent) received their first preference, while 400 (10.4 per cent) received their second preference and 122 (3.2 per cent) their third preference.

Councillor Chris Towe, portfolio holder for education and skills at Walsall Council said: "We are pleased that by working with our secondary schools we have been able to offer more children their preferred schools, even though there was a higher demand for places.

"The council has worked closely with Walsall families to encourage more on time applications being submitted and this was well received.

"I offer my thanks, as always, to our schools for their commitment and support and would take this opportunity to wish all the children who start their secondary education in September 2022 every success for the future."

Wolverhampton saw 93 per cent of young people in Wolverhampton secure a place at one of their preferred secondary schools, while 3,384 (88 per cent) of pupils in Dudley were given their first choice of secondary school, an improvement of two percent from 2021.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: "We understand how important getting into the right school is to pupils and their carers, and we want as many of our young people as possible to secure a place at one of their preferred schools.

"Demand for places in Wolverhampton schools is increasing all the time and we're continuing to see improved outcomes for children and young people across the board, from our very youngest pupils to those heading into further education, employment or training for the first time.

"I am pleased for a high number of pupils who have achieved a place at one of their preferred schools, and I am sure they will be looking forward to making the transition to secondary education later this year.

“With many schools oversubscribed, there are always going to be a small number of children who don't get a place at one of their preferred schools. It's important to stress, however, that they have been allocated a place at a city school.

"Waiting lists will be in operation over the coming months and places will be made available as and when they become free, while parents who are unhappy with the allocation made for their child also have the opportunity to appeal if they wish, which will be considered by an independent panel."

Councillor Ruth Buttery, Dudley Council cabinet member for children and young people, said: "More than 96 per cent of parents who applied got their first, second or third choice secondary school which is absolutely fantastic news.

"When you consider the increase in applications and the pressure that parents and children have been under over the past two years, I am delighted we have been able to give so many of them their first three choices.