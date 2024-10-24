Charge amended to murder following Bescot stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhiannon Skye Whyte tragically died this week after being discovered with stab-related wounds.

British Transport Police have confirmed that the original charge of attempted murder against Deng Chol Majek, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, has been amended to murder following the death of 27-year-old Rhiannon.

Emergency services found Rhiannon with stab-related injuries at Bescot Stadium Railway Station, Walsall, on the night of Sunday, October 20.

While she was rushed to hospital following the attack, she tragically died with her family by her side on Wednesday.

18-year-old Chol Majek was remanded into custody following his arrest and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

‘Cherish each moment with those you love’

The charge amendment comes after Rhiannon's family paid tribute to her, saying: "The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

"The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

"The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

"You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Can you help?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: "Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

"I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection."

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.