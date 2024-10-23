Woman who was stabbed at Bescot Stadium station dies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The woman had been in hospital since being attacked at the Bescot railway station on Sunday. Police were called just after 11.25pm to reports of serious assault.

On arrival, emergency services teams found a woman with wounds consistent with being stabbed.

A man was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder following the attack. West Midlands Police will now seek to amend the charge against him to reflect the fact the woman has now died.

Police could be seen at Bescot Stadium railway station

Deng Cholmajek, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, appeared at Walsall Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on November 19.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell, said: "We have specialist family liaison officers supporting the victim’s family and our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time.

Sadly, the 27-year-old woman has now died following the incident

"I would like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and an 18-year-old man has now been charged and remanded in connection. We are not seeking anyone else."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to get in touch with British Transport Police on 0800 405040, or alternatively, text 61016, quoting log number 11 of October 20.