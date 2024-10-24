Bescot Stadium Station murder: Devastated family pay tribute to fatal stabbing victim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Loving tributes have been paid to Rhiannon Skye Whyte who was stabbed to death at Bescot Stadium Railway Railway Station on Sunday (October 20).

British Transport Police officers were called to the train station just after 11.25pm to reports of a serious assault.

Rhiannon, aged 27, was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital where she died with her family at her side yesterday (Wednesday, October 23).

Deng Cholmajek, 18, of Bescot Crescent, Walsall, was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder following the attack.

Detectives are making an application to amend the indictment to reflect Rhiannon’s death.

He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 19 November.

Rhiannon Skye Whyte was stabbed to death at Bescot Stadium Station

‘Cherish each moment with those you love’

Rhiannon’s family paid tribute to her saying: “The most loved daughter, compassionate sister, loving aunty, gracious granddaughter, beautiful niece, wonderful cousin and devoted friend.

“The most selfless person you were brave, quirky, funny, and always there for anyone who needed it. There is not enough paper in the world to even begin to write a tribute for you, but no one deserves it more.

“The weird thing about this devastating loss is that we now need to navigate life without you, but how? If your short life will teach anything it's to cherish each moment with those you love as tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“You are so strong, a fighter and no matter what happens, we as a family will always be united for you. We will love and miss you for now for always and forever."

Can you help police?

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell said: “Our specialist officers are supporting Rhiannon’s family and friends. Please can we ask for their privacy to be respected. Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time”

“I would again like to reassure the public that this is an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in connection.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police on 0800 405040 or text 61016 quoting 11 of 21 October.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.