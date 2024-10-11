Wolverhampton house blaze: Pair deny murdering takeaway owner in arson attack on house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Akashdeep Singh, aged 26, suffered 50 per cent burns during the fire at the family home in Plascom Road in the Eastfields area of Wolverhampton in the early hours of June 25.

On Friday at Wolverhampton Crown Court accused men Dale Francis and Daniel Tatters, from Stoke-on-Trent, appeared via video link.

Both defendants denied murdering him.

They also denied attempting to murder Manpreet Kaur, Gurmukh Singh and Suraj Singh Kalsi, and denied arson with intent to endanger life.

A charge of attempted murder relating to Gulzara Singh has been discontinued.