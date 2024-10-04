Suspect in stabbing of 16-year-old boy in West Bromwich remains at large

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 16-year-old was knifed on the town's High Street just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Ambulance crews were called at about 4.33pm and found the boy in a serious condition.

The stabbing took place in West Bromwich High Street

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a teenage male. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."

A police cordon was put into place around the scene, near to Peppers City takeaway, which was removed at about 9pm on Thursday.

Police on patrol in West Bromwich the morning after the stabbing

On Friday morning, a spokesman for West Midlands Police said the force was continuing to investigate the incident.

The stabbing happened on the same day the Knife Angel was placed on Oldbury Civic Square, Oldbury.

The statue is comprised of 100,000 blunted knives received from 43 police forces across the UK.