Teenager left seriously injured following stabbing in broad daylight in West Bromwich

Emergency services were called to the scene of West Bromwich High Street following reports of a stabbing incident at 4.33pm on Wednesday.

An ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene and, on arrival discovered a male teenage patient who was in a serious condition.

The teenager was quickly treated before being rushed to hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on High Street at 4.33pm.

The stabbing incident happened on High Street road just just before 5pm on Wednesday

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival, we discovered one patient, a teenage male. He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."

A cordon was put into place around the site following the incident, with West Midlands Police lowering the cordon at around 9pm last night.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.