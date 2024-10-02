Wordsley cannabis crop shut down after police find 100 plants in bedroom

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Officers from the Brierley Hill Neighbourhood Team executed a warrant in Wordsley on Monday after reports of a crop at a property on Sandfield Road.

Around 100 cannabis plants were discovered in the bedroom and loft space of the address as well as growing equipment.

The electricity meter had also been bypassed to power the grow.

No-one was in the property at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police via Live Chat or call 101 quoting 20/865565/24.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "We continue to carry out warrants and build intelligence on cannabis growing as well as securing closure orders against properties where crime and anti-social behaviour happens.

"Our operations targeting cannabis farms often require the public's help to tell us where and when this activity is happening.

"If you are concerned this kind of activity is happening where you live, call us on 101 or use Live Chat."

Report crime anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.