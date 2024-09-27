Live updates from court as 13-year-old machete murderers who killed Shawn Seesahai are sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The two killers, who cannot be named because of their age, were 12 years old when they attacked Shawn Seesahai with a machete on Stowlawn playing fields in Bilston last November.

Mr Seesahai had come to the UK from his native Anguilla with his tight-knit family for cataract treatment just months earlier. He was 19 years old.

Today at Nottingham Crown Court the two boys who killed him in cold blood will be sentenced. Here we will bring you live updates from today's court hearing.