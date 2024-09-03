'Fly high Jahziah': Fundraiser set up for funeral of 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in Oldbury
An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for the funeral of 13-year-old Jahziah Coke who was stabbed to death in Oldbury.
Paramedics and police were called to Lovett Avenue at about 4pm on August 29 after the teenager was knifed.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency service crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene, prompting police to launch a murder investigation.
Now, an online fundraiser with a goal of £20,000 has been set up to help fund the youngster's funeral.
On the Go Fund Me Page, the organiser said the funds will also go towards the campaign they plan to start up to "stop the knife tragedies happening in the UK".
A statement on the fundraising site reads: "Jahziah sadly left us on August 29 due to an unfortunate event of knife crime.
"Jahziah was a kind hearted family boy that lights up every room he walked into with his smile. He was always the first to offer his helping hand.
"To Jahziah it was always about others and never himself. This is why he will always live on through his family, friends and community.
"All proceeds will go to his funeral and the campaign we will begin to stop the knife tragedies happening in the UK. Fly High Jahziah."
The fundraiser had generated around £610 as of 7.30pm on Tuesday, with many people donating to the cause.
Since the fatal stabbing, dozens of bouquets of flowers, balloons and candles have been spotted outside the home on Lovett Avenue where the teenager died.
Family and friends also gathered to release balloons in the sky and let off colourful flares in tribute to him.
Two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have appeared in court charged with Jahziah's murder.
The boys appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday and have been remanded in custody.
They will next appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.
A man in his 40s who has been charged with assisting an offender between August 29 and September 1 appeared separately at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning and indicated a plea of not guilty.
He was remanded into custody by Judge Bristow to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on October 1. He also cannot be named for legal reasons.
Anyone who wants to contribute to the fundraiser should visit the Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/f/king-jahziah