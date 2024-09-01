Murder probe: Floral tributes grow outside house where youth was stabbed

Officers were seen at the front of the propety in Lovett Avenue in Lion Farm , Oldbury, on Saturday.

The youth, who has not been named, died after an incident inside his own home three days ago(29).

Blue and white police tape also remains in place in the front garden.

The emergency services were called to the street at around 4pm on Thursday. Despite their best efforts he passed away.

West Midlands Police detectives are continuing their investigation active lines of inquiry” are being followed to find the suspect.

Sandwell's Chief Superintendent Kim Madill said “active lines of inquiry” are being followed.

“This is a truly sad and tragic incident where a young boy has lost his life. First and foremost, my thoughts, and the thoughts of all those involved in investigating the death of this young boy, remain firmly with the family and the loved ones.

“I’m here to let the family, and the wider community, know that we will work with you and support you as we seek to find who is responsible for the death of this young boy.

“We know the incident took place inside his home and I would appeal to anyone who has information to come forward,” Ms Madill said.