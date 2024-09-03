Two teens in court charged with murder of boy in home after family pays tribute to 13-year-old

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Two boys have appeared in court charged with the murder of a 13-year-old.

Jahziah Coke died at his home in Lovett Avenue in Oldbury, near Birmingham, last Thursday despite the efforts of paramedics.

The boys, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with his murder.

Flanked by five dock officers, the teenagers spoke only to confirm their names and that they understood what was happening, and showed no emotion during the short hearing.

District Judge John Bristow remanded them into youth detention accommodation to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday.

The judge said: “You are both charged with the murder of Jahziah Coke on the 29th August this year.

“The offence is one so serious only the crown court can deal with it, so I am going to send both of you, and the charge, to the crown court and you will both appear on the 5th of September.

Tributes left outside the house where Jahziah Coke was stabbed to death. Photo: Matthew Cooper/PA Wire.

“The law does not allow me to grant you bail. I am going to remand you both into custody today to youth detention accommodation.”

A man in his 40s who has been charged with assisting an offender between August 29 and September 1 appeared separately at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning and indicated a plea of not guilty.

He was remanded into custody by Judge Bristow to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on October 1.

He also cannot be named for legal reasons.

In a tribute released through West Midlands Police, Jahziah’s family said he was a “very polite, kind and family-orientated young man”, adding: “He was very loving and always smiling.

“His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”