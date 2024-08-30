Live updates as 13-year-old boy stabbed to death in Oldbury and police hunt murder suspect
A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Oldbury and police are treating it as a murder.
Paramedics and police were called to Lovett Avenue at about 4pm on Thursday after the teenager was stabbed.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency service crews, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Police detectives are working "flat out" to find the person responsible and bring them into custody. Below we will bring you updates on the investigation as we get them.