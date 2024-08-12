Community group raises £1,000 within 48 hours after shooting for replacement bleed control kits

The Great Wyrley and Cheslyn Hay Community Group raised over £500 in 48 hours to replace the kit on the wall of Co-Op which was first installed in June last year.

After a man was shot in the village last Monday night those who found him rushed to the cabinet and used the special trauma bandages and kit to deliver care until the ambulance crew came.

The Community Group opted to install bleed kits in the villages after several violent incidents on the railway line. The group contacted the Daniel Baird Foundation which has installed over 10,000 kits across the country in memory of Daniel who was stabbed to death in Digbeth in 2017.

Chairman of the group Lee Murphy said: "In the first 48 hours after the stabbing we raised over £500 donations and we've reached £1000 since. This will fund the replacement bleed kit in the Great Wyrley cabinet and more been ordered to distribute round the village.

"We decided to get the two cabinets after hearing a knife was seen on the train line through Landywood (our station) and we thought knife crime was getting too close for comfort. We also know that they can be used for any other catastrophic bleed."

The successful fundraising drive is the latest in a long line of contributions to the community by the volunteers who wanted to make a difference.

"Our Facebook page was formed in 2017 with a focus on crime watch, and we became an official community group in 2018 and expanded into further projects such as tidying the village, adopting Landywood station, campaigning for better bus services.

"We successfully helped to significantly reduce a spate of vehicle thefts and break ins. We’ve worked with staffs police, south staffs council, support staffs and West Midlands Railway.

During Covid we worked with Chase Coronavirus Support Network (CCSN) and, with volunteers, delivered postcards to every household offering information for those that need anything (e.g. pharmacy collections, shopping etc).

"After Covid we launched a campaign to help small businesses in the village recover by encouraging people to use them and offer free advertising on our socials. We called this #ThinkSmallShopLocal."

He added: "We all work towards making the community better, there is myself and Sarah Wiggin, trustees Tony and Gillian are retired friends and have become local celebs they go out daily litter picking at the station and round the village. Olwen is our treasurer and social media helper."

Follow the GWCHCG on Twitter and Facebook.